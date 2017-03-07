Wairarapa Police launch youth programme

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 14:16

Wairarapa Police have launched a new initiative focussed on reducing youth offending.

The programme, which began on 1 March, 2017, aims to assist our most at risk children, in an attempt to steer them away from entering the youth justice system.

Senior Constable Mark Brown has been working with child and youth offenders for almost a decade and is asking any concerned parents or guardians to reach out:

"It’s time for a fresh approach to our local young people if we are to make the greatest impact on our community.

"Over the past decade, I’ve seen our kids offending at a younger age, and committing more serious offences.

Looking to the future, we want to step outside the norm and assess whether what we are currently doing is the best approach for our children.

"If we continue to do what we always have done, our results will continue to produce the same outcomes."

The new initiative looks to identify children at a young age, who may be most at risk of antisocial behaviour.

Mr Brown will work with the child and their family, in conjunction with a number of community agencies, to identify their individual risk factors.

"There are a number of children within our community that are readily able to be identified due to a number of risk factors and I want to be able to work with these families to find solutions.

"These risk factors will be different for every child.

They may include school truancy, being involved in family harm incidents or having close family already in the justice system.

"The challenge ahead is an exciting one and one that I am passionate about," says Mr Brown.

"Prevention can’t be done without the help of parents and guardians though.

We need them to reach out if they have any concerns.

"If you are having difficulties with your child’s behaviour, or suspect dishonest or antisocial activity, I really want to hear from you."

Senior Constable Mark Brown can be contacted at the Masterton Police Station on (06) 216 1252 or by e-mail at antony.brown@police.govt.nz