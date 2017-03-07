Programme for de-sexing menacing dogs

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 14:27

The Palmerston North City Council has obtained government funding for a programme to microchip and neuter known menacing dogs at no cost to their owners.

The Council is working in partnership with the Massey University Veterinary Teaching Hospital on the project after successfully obtaining part funding from the Department of Internal Affairs.

PNCC Head of Environmental Protection Services Graeme Gillespie says the Council’s Dog Control Bylaw requires all dogs classified as menacing to be de-sexed. "This programme provides owners with an opportunity to have this done by the Massey University Veterinary Teaching Hospital for free."

There are currently 52 dogs classified as menacing on the City Council database that are not de-sexed. The aim is to have at least 80% of these dogs neutered by the time the programme finishes in June."

"Owners will receive an information pack in the mail. All they have to do is arrange a suitable appointment at the Massey University Veterinary Teaching Hospital and take their dog there for the procedures to take place."

The Department of Internal Affairs’ contribution to the programme is part of the government’s national strategy to reduce the risk and harm of dog attacks.

In the second half of last year, 31 dog attacks were recorded by the Council. Seven people were attacked and two required hospital treatment.

"This free programme means there are now no excuses for dog owners for failing to act responsibly. It is a win for owners and the community, "says Mr Gillespie.