Police seek publics help in Riverhead quarry assault

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 14:46

Police investigating the attack on a woman in a Riverhead quarry are continuing to make good progress on the investigation, but are still seeking public assistance as the hunt for the offender continues.

The victim is seen on CCTV camera at 1.15am walking past McDonalds on Great North Road, towards Bond Street.

Detectives reviewing CCTV footage have now sighted a silver/grey car similar to the one seen driving into the quarry at Riverhead.

The car is seen at 1.18am on that Sunday morning, turning right from Bond Street onto New North Road.

"It’s quite possible that this is the same car that has taken the victim out to Riverhead and we are asking any businesses or private residents with CCTV systems in the central Auckland area, who have not already been contacted by Police, to please get in touch" says Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata Police.

"Anyone who may have seen a silver/grey car that is similar to a 2008 Ford Mondeo in that area around that time is also asked to get in touch" says Det Snr Sgt Libby.

"We are continuing our enquiries into who owns the "Stanley" glove that we recovered at the scene.

We have had a few calls about this, but we really need to hear from anyone who knows someone who uses these gloves.

Do you have an employee or a contractor? Have you seen these in a friend’s car? These gloves are only sold in the Warehouse.

No piece of information is too small" he says.

"This woman has undergone an horrific attack.

We have more than 30 officers from across Auckland working on this case, and I am appealing to anyone out there who may have an inkling as to who did this - come forward and tell us" he says.

"We are doing everything we can to catch this person, we need public help, someone out there knows who did this" he says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the enquiry team on 0800 605 506.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.