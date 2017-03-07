Multiple vehicle crash on SH1 north of Wellsford

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 15:20

At 2.27pm this afternoon Police were notified of a crash involving three vehicles just north of Wellsford on SH1, at the intersection of Waimanu Road and SH1.

Police are currently in attendance at the scene and one person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. A second person is reported to be in a serious condition.

Police cordons are in place on SH1 and Mangawhai Roads, delays are expected.

Police are advising motorists to take extra care as heavy rain around the greater Auckland area is making the roads slippery.