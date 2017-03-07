Students welcomed to WelTec in 2017

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 15:21

Today WelTec celebrated the start of the 2017 academic year by formally welcoming students to its Wellington campuses. Mihi Whakatau were held in Petone and Wellington.

Hundreds of students were formally brought onto the campuses with a rousing welcome by Te Ātiawa.

Chief Executive Chris Gosling addressed the students encouraging them to make the most of the opportunities available at WelTec and to take time to get to know their fellow students from around New Zealand and overseas.

"Compared to the same time last year we are experiencing high demand from a number of areas including ICT especially at degree level, construction, engineering and the built environment in disciplines such as architectural technology, and quantity surveying.

"We are seeing strong demand from industry for skilled graduates with applied skills so it is encouraging that students are choosing to study in areas where there are many employment opportunities," says Chris Gosling.

WelTec continues to experience strong international student growth off the back of a 20% increase in international students in 2016. Last week saw the largest international student orientation ever held at WelTec with students from 24 countries being welcomed to study in Wellington.