Serious crash closes Waimanu Road in Wellsford

Waimanu Road in Wellsford is closed in both directions following a serious crash involving a truck and two cars this afternoon.
The crash happened at about 2.30pm, leaving at least one person in a critical condition and another seriously injured.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Waimanu Road is expected to remain closed for at least two hours. Diversions are in place at State Highway 1 and Mangawhai Road and at State Highway One in Kaiwaka.
Motorists are asked to be patient and avoid the area if possible.
