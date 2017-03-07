Renaming SH1 a unique opportunity to tell Kapiti story

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 15:41

The KÄpiti Coast community is being asked to put forward suggestions for naming seven sections of State Highway 1 (SH1) between PaekÄkÄriki and Peka Peka that will be renamed as part of the KÄpiti Coast District Council’s work to make the existing SH1 a local road.

The decision to divide the existing SH1 into seven sections for the purposes of renaming was part of the Council-led process and approach endorsed by the Council on 29 September 2016. Today marks the start of the Council’s six week community conversation about what the names should be.

Mayor K Gurnathan says State Highway 1 is the spine of the KÄpiti Coast District and it is fitting that everyone on the KÄpiti Coast community has an opportunity to participate in the process to name the road.

"We’re inviting the community to come up with names for sections of State Highway 1 that have a strong historical connection to our district and our identity.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to tell our KÄpiti story," says the Mayor. "We have a rich cultural and social history and I for one would like to see this reflected in the names put forward for the seven sections of State Highway 1 to be renamed."

Representatives/historians from the district’s three iwi and a Council-nominated local historian have already put forward names that reflect the district’s rich cultural and social history. Hurumutu is proposed for section 1; Hokowhitu for section 2; Rauoterangi for section 3; KÄkÄkura for section 4; Unaiki for section 5; Katu for section 6; and Matene Te Whiwhi for section 7.

The Mayor says those names will be put into the mix alongside any other suggestions from the KÄpiti Coast community.

"All suggestions put forward for renaming sections of SH1 will be considered by the four local Community Boards before being presented to the Council for decision later in the year."

The sections of the existing SH1 between PaekÄkÄriki and Peka Peka to be renamed are:

Section 1: PaekÄkÄriki to Mackays Crossing

Section 2: Poplar Avenue to KÄpiti Road

Section 3: Paraparaumu north to Waikanae River

Section 4: Waikanae town

Section 5: Waikanae to Peka Peka

Section 6: Hadfield Road connection

Section 7: Peka Peka Road to Te Kowhai Road.

There are a number of ways to have your say on name options for the seven sections of the existing SH1. You can: talk to your community board; email SH1nameyourroad@kapiticoast.govt.nz; complete the form on the back of the Council’s Renaming SH1 information leaflet which is available at all KÄpiti Coast District libraries and service centres and on the Council’s website.