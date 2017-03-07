Chlorine taps back on

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 16:03

The chlorine-free taps will be back on by 6pm tonight.

On Friday the taps were temporarily turned off after water test results showed the filters were not working as well as desired.

At the time they were turned off, Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule said Council had acted "out of an abundance of caution", turning the taps off and conducting further tests.

Since Friday the configuration of the filters and taps had been changed, and further tests carried out. "We’re happy now that there is no issue with the filters," Mr Yule said today.

The taps are sited outside the Hastings Library, in the car park outside the Flaxmere Library, and in Romanes Park in Havelock North. The filters remove the chlorine that is used to treat the water supply.