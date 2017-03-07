New World Whitianga and community boost fund for fire victims

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 16:15

The generosity of the Whitianga community in the wake of the bush fire in January has yet again been proven with a donation of $3,500 to the Mayoral Fire Relief Fund.

Mr Stacey Rolton, owner/operator of New World Whitianga says he and his New World staff were moved by the enormity of the fire and the damage to the properties, and felt there was something they could do to support those affected.

"We set up an option for customers at New World to contribute a dollar on top of their purchases to go towards the fund," says Mr Rolton. "We raised $3k just 3 days during the week of the fire, which was down to the enthusiasm of the New World staff and our customers, who wanted to do something for those affected," says Stacey.

Stacey and wife Sally put in $500 of their own money to take the final total to $3,500.

"I want to personally acknowledge the generosity of Stacey, his wife Sally and the New World family, which includes staff and customers by supporting others in their community affected by the fire," says Mayor Sandra. "It's times like these where we see the true character of the Coromandel, and people pulling together."

"This generous donation now brings the Mayoral fund to just over $15,000," says Mayor Sandra Goudie. "A donation of $2000 has also come from Ray White Real Estate Whitianga, who also opened their auction rooms to take donated goods and furniture during the aftermath of the fire."

Former Hauraki District Council Mayor, Basil Morrison JP has been appointed as the independent assessor for the funds distribution, "Living outside of the district gives Mr Morrison independent perspective when assessing the applications on their own merits," says Mayor Sandra.

The focus for the Mayoral Fund was to support locals affected by the fire, and to go towards repairing infrastructure like water supply lines, damage to land and property. Five applications were received and the money is being distributed on the individual merits of each application.