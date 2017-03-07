Serious crash on Marshland Rd in Canterbury

|
Police are currently in attendance at a serious crash on Marshland Road Canterbury near the intersection of Lower Styx Road.
This is a main arterial route, and drivers will near to avoid the area if possible.
A car and a truck have crashed and the truck has rolled. It will be some time before the crash site has been cleared, so motorists are asked to use another route.
