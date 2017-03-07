Autumn arrives but no let up for lifesavers

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 16:34

It was the first weekend of autumn but you could be forgiven for thinking summer was far from over at New Zealand’s Northern Region beaches.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Operations Manager Adam Wooler says the weekend just been exemplified the wide range of demands on surf lifeguards throughout the summer, from assisting with beach rescues to the Police tasking club members to assist the victim of an early morning vehicle accident, medical emergencies and rockfishing incidents.

At peak over 4 and 5 March, the Region’s beaches hosted around 2300 people enjoying very warm conditions and, on the west coast, sizeable surf, says Wooler.

"Thanks to the great work of our volunteer lifeguards the weekend was fatality-free and public behaviour was generally good," he says. "But we still saw the folly of taking risks on land and in the water, putting pressure on our lifeguards."

Incidents included a 3am call from Police tasking volunteers at Sunset Beach to assist an intoxicated quad bike rider who rolled his vehicle, a child being swept out the keyhole at Piha and two people being assisted after being swept off the rocks at Muriwai. In all cases the outcome was good, says Wooler. "But the incidents were all avoidable."

Wooler says the 2016/17 season is slowly coming to an end. This week will see the last weekday patrols at Piha and Muriwai, and the last weekend patrols by volunteers for the season will be over Easter Weekend.

"But the beaches are still going to be popular for some weeks yet, so again we’d urge members of the public to use common sense at the beach to ensure they have a safe and enjoyable time.

"The mantra is the same: Know your limits, and if in doubt, stay out of the water.

"If you’re rockfishing or just walking round the rocks, have a lifejacket and never turn your back on the ocean.

"At the beach, while patrols are there swim between the flags and listen to the lifeguards, avoid rips, don’t swim alone, and keep an eye on children near the water.

"This is a simple recipe for avoiding tragedy.

"If you see someone in trouble and lifeguards are not on hand, call 111and ask for Police."