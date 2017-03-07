Buy a Beach campaigners win award

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 17:15

Two men who got Kiwis behind a campaign to buy an Abel Tasman beach for the nation are among the 2016 Walking Access Champion award winners announced by Associate Primary Industries Minister Louise Upston tonight.

Duane Major and Adam Gard’ner helped raise more than $2 million through a high-profile Givealittle campaign last year to buy 7ha of private beach at Awaroa Inlet, which was then made part of the Abel Tasman National Park.

"Mr Major and Mr Gard’ner embody the spirit of the Walking Access Champion Awards, which recognise those who have made significant and lasting contributions to public access to the great New Zealand outdoors," Ms Upston says.

Each year, nominations for Walking Access Champions are sought from the public, in particular individuals and organisations who work with the New Zealand Walking Access Commission.

"This includes securing new legal access, championing public rights of access, trail-building or contributing to ensuring the public understand access rights and responsibilities," Ms Upston says.

Other recipients announced at a ceremony at Parliament tonight include Robert Lange and Russell Hamilton.

"Mr Lange gifted 53,000ha of land in Central Otago, which is under a QEII National Trust covenant to provide public access in perpetuity. Mr Lange and Mr Hamilton are now creating a track network on the land for the public," Ms Upston says.

Rod Eatwell, the largest private landowner on the Queen Charlotte Track in the Marlborough Sounds, was also recognised as a Walking Access Champion.

"At age 88, Mr Eatwell works continually to maintain his section of the track, including building a track to Eatwell’s Lookout, which provides unparalleled views of the Sounds," Ms Upston says.

The Nelson Tasman Cycle Trust was recognised for its work over the past seven years to improve public access to the region. The trust developed the 38km Dun Mountain Trail and the 100km Great Taste Trail.

"These trails provide access for cycling, walking and commuting over an extensive area, some of which was not previously accessible to the public.

"Around 208,000 riders experienced the Great Taste Trail in 2015 and the trust is working on lengthening it into a 175km loop track."

Other Walking Access Champions recognised tonight were:

- Te Araroa Wellington Trust, which created the popular Paekakariki-Pukerua Bay Escarpment Track on the KÄpiti Coast which opened in April 2016. By the end of its first year, around 60,000 people are expected to have walked the track, which has also had a positive impact on local businesses.

- Whareroa Guardians Community Trust which works to enhance public access on a significant section of land between Queen Elizabeth Park and the Akatarawa Forest Park on the KÄpiti Coast. Since 2007 more than 50,000 plants have been planted by volunteers. The trust continues to work on projects across the farm, including restoration of native forest and wetland areas.

"Tonight’s award recipients have all made important contributions towards enhancing public access across the country," Ms Upston says.

"I congratulate them for their achievements and their contributions towards enhancing the experience for everyone who enjoys New Zealand’s outdoors."