Road still closed following Marshland Rd crash

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 17:26

The crash on Marshland Rd is serious and the road is likely to remain closed through the afternoon peak period. One person is in a serious condition.

Road users are advised to avoid the area.

Use Main North Rd as the alternate route and expect delays.

The detours are:

- Northbound traffic: detoured onto Prestons Rd to Main North Rd.

- Southbound traffic: detoured onto Belfast Rd and on to Main North Rd.