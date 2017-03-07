Road still closed following Marshland Rd crash

|
The crash on Marshland Rd is serious and the road is likely to remain closed through the afternoon peak period. One person is in a serious condition.
Road users are advised to avoid the area.
Use Main North Rd as the alternate route and expect delays.
The detours are:
- Northbound traffic: detoured onto Prestons Rd to Main North Rd.
- Southbound traffic: detoured onto Belfast Rd and on to Main North Rd.
