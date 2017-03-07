Tauranga parking officers to wear body-worn cameras

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 17:15

The trial of body-worn video cameras for Tauranga City Council’s parking officers has proved successful. Over a period last year, parking officers were fitted with a camera to ascertain if it had a positive effect in defusing aggressive behaviour.

Stuart Goodman, Team Leader: Parking and Bylaws says, "We found that the cameras effectively acted as a deterrent. Over the trial period, parking officers noticed that the cameras had a positive effect on the attitude and demeanour of members of the public and fewer conflicts escalated."

Under the new Health and Safety at Work Act 2016, Tauranga City Council is obliged to ensure the safety of its staff. The Act places emphasis on managing critical risks and taking action to reduce workplace harm where possible.

From Tuesday, 7 March, all of Tauranga City Council’s parking officers will begin wearing a Cert Solutions "Reveal" video camera. This type of camera is used in a number of local and central government organisations in both New Zealand and Australia. It has been chosen due to its forward facing screen so that members of the public can clearly see they are being recorded.

The camera continually films and overwrites itself by recording in 30 second intervals. If the parking officer feels an altercation is escalating, they have the ability to tap the camera so that it continues recording past the 30 seconds. Once tapped, the camera will then retain the previous 30 seconds prior to an incident occurring.

Stuart says, "The cameras will be highly effective when a parking officer finds themselves in a threatening situation and feels unsafe."

The ability to record when required will help provide clear evidence in cases of dispute. The camera’s software enables the recorded data to be stored and managed, noting the date and time.

"A number of other councils nationwide have recently purchased or are trialling body-worn cameras. Such cameras are rapidly becoming a standard tool to increase safety for enforcement officers," says Stuart.

The collection, storage and use of any personal information captured by the cameras will be managed in the same way as other information is managed in accordance with the Privacy Act.