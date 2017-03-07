Lightpath cycleway shines brightly again

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 18:12

Auckland’s Lightpath cycleway will open to the public again tomorrow morning looking brighter and better protected against the elements.

The magenta surface has been refreshed and UV protected as part of ongoing maintenance.

"The UV coating is marine grade and is used on cruise and container ships, so the paint surface will now live up to the harshest possible conditions and will be far more fade resistant," says Brett Gliddon the NZ Transport Agency’s Auckland Highway Manager.

"We know how popular Lightpath is and we’re really grateful for everyone’s patience while we’ve carried out this work. Along with Auckland Transport and Auckland Council, we’re committed to keeping it well maintained so that many more thousands of people can continue to enjoy it."

The shared path will be opened by 7am on Wednesday.

Further work is still needed on the Canada Street Bridge section of the Lightpath. This work can only be done in dry weather and is likely to be carried out next week. It will be done in sections so the shared path can remain open throughout.