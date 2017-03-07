Lange and Hamilton congratulated on Walking Access Champion awards

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 20:34

Hon Jacqui Dean, MP for Waitaki, and Todd Barclay, MP for Clutha-Southland are very pleased with the Walking Access Commission’s recognition of Robert Lange and Russell Hamilton.

Mr Lange and Mr Hamilton were recognised by Associate Minister for Primary Industries Louise Upston for their work as Walking Access Champions at a ceremony at Parliament on 7 March 2017.

Mr Lange gifted 53,000ha of Central Otago land, which is under a QEII National Trust covenant to provide public access in perpetuity. Otago local Mr Hamilton is working with Switzerland-based Mr Lange on creating a public track network on the land.

The area gifted by Mr Lange covers land on Coronet Peak, Glencoe, Motatapu and Mount Soho Stations and is bordered by the Cardrona Valley and the Shotover River.

"It’s wonderful to see Mr Lange and Mr Hamilton recognised as Walking Access Champions for their generosity and hard work," Ms Dean says. "Central Otago is one of New Zealand’s most beautiful regions and Mr Lange and Mr Hamilton should be proud of their efforts to make it accessible to all Kiwis."

"Mr Lange and Mr Hamilton are very deserving of their awards," Mr Barclay says. "The work they’ve put into unlocking this large part of Central Otago is extraordinary."

"Not only has their generosity and effort opened up a massive chunk of the area for Kiwis to enjoy, but they’re also ensuring native wildlife is re-introduced and protected.

"The conservation of our great outdoors is hugely important to the Clutha-Southland economy and these tracks will be a huge boost for our region’s eco-tourism credentials.

"This case is a real success story of foreign investment and Mr Lange should be commended for his enormous contribution to New Zealand."