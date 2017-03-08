Camp Adair evacuated

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 08:08

Upwards of 200 children and adults have been evacuated from YMCA Camp Adair in the Hunua Ranges.

Those stranded have been evacuated by bus from Camp Adair to a community led centre which has opened at Hunua School.

"The Red Cross and Auckland Civil Defence have been deployed to supply dry blankets at the school when the children arrive, and food is being organized," says Auckland Civil Defence’s Head of Emergency Operations Aaron Davis.

"We understand that everyone is well and accounted for.

"If your child is attending the camp on a school trip, please contact your school directly for additional information."

Commuters asked to take care on the roads

Severe localised flooding has caused damage and disruption to areas of Auckland’s south eastern coast and inland Papakura.

Drivers are urged to drive with extra care in the Papakura, Beachlands, Maraetai, Kawakawa Bay and surrounding areas and are reminded never to drive through floodwaters.

Auckland Council’s Head of Emergency Operations Aaron Davis has been on site throughout the night and says that many properties in the Papakura, Kawakawa Bay, Beachlands and Maraetai areas are directly affected by flooding and local roads may be closed or affected by slips.

"Emergency services will continue to support those directly affected and we should see rain easing in the next few hours and flood waters starting to recede.

"As we head into the morning commute we’re asking people to be patient and sensible. Roads are closed due to slips, conditions are messy and slippery, and areas are flooded.

"Attempting to drive through floodwaters can be disastrous for vehicles and requires emergency services to rescue people - we don’t want to see any more of this happening," he says.

Heavy rain is expected to ease over the morning. Flood waters should slowly recede throughout the day. Further rain is expected later in the week but at much lower intensities.