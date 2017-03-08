Regional council doing checks following Coromandel flooding

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 08:45

Waikato Regional Council staff on the Coromandel are this morning gathering information about the impacts of the overnight flooding.

They’re calling contacts and landowners to assess any property damage, as well as checking the Thames coast flood scheme assets.

People with any significant erosion or blockages to waterways or drains on their property are urged to call 0800 800 401. The council will respond as it can.

However, the flooding and road closures means staff mobility is restricted so it could be a while before they can respond directly.