Top of the South cluster releases new trade resource

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 09:15

The Top of the South regional tourism cluster has released a new 2017 itinerary brochure, following route changes north of Kaikoura.

Julia Hunt, International Trade Marketing Manager at Christchurch and Canterbury Tourism says the new resource will help travel trade easily identify other itinerary solutions while State Highway 1 is closed for rebuild after the November 2016 Kaikoura earthquake. It covers options from Christchurch, Hanmer Springs, Kaikoura, Marlborough, Nelson Tasman and the West Coast.

"We have worked together to redesign this comprehensive resource for the travel trade, to promote the many highlights and options for touring the top of the South Island."

The new booklet will be valid for 12 months, until the highway north of Kaikoura reopens. It is available in English and Chinese.

Formed three years ago, the Top of the South cluster is made up of Christchurch and Canterbury Tourism, Nelson Tasman Tourism, Tourism West Coast, Destination Marlborough, Destination Kaikoura and Hurunui Tourism. Christchurch Airport is the cluster’s major sponsor and supporter.

The 2017 Top of the South booklets will be mailed to travel trade and available online. To request a copy of the new brochure email Julia Hunt julia.hunt@christchurchnz.com