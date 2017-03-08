Jockey shares All Blacks and Sevens' insider style tips

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 09:22

All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens players reveal Jockey underwear as the foundation to style

The launch of Jockey’s latest men’s underwear range sees the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens players share their secret to getting dressed in style; it all starts with the perfect pair of Jockey underwear.

DRESS CODE, the latest campaign from Jockey, is heroed by All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens players DJ Forbes, Scott Curry, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert Brown.

Jockey Marketing and Category Manager Will Radford, says the latest underwear range is all about showing the Kiwi bloke how they can incorporate style into their day-to-day wardrobe.

"We needed to get to the bottom of what the key ingredient to dressing for success was so the Jockey team worked closely with each of the players, analysing their personal routines. It was an extensive study," Radford says.

"The results were unanimous. We discovered the foundation to looking great, for any occasion, started with a pair of Jockeys," he laughs.

With a mix of bold colours and prints, the range combines everyday comfort with an understated style. Jockey continues to design underwear for every man and every occasion.

The latest men’s underwear range from Jockey can be found in selected Farmers stores nationwide and in independent retailers valued between $22.99- $32.99

