Four vehicle crash blocking SH1 south of Whangarei

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 09:25

A crash reportedly involving two cars and two trucks was reported to Police at approximately 8.20am this morning on the corner of SH1 and Jordan Valley Roads. SH1 is completely blocked at the moment and detours are in place either side of Hikurangi.

Two people are reported to be in a serious condition.

Police advise motorists to expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible.