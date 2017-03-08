Tapuwae promotes value of Maori heritage to all

|
Promoting the value of MÄori heritage to all New Zealanders is a key message in the publication of Tapuwae by Heritage New Zealand’s MÄori Heritage Council released today.
Tapuwae, which means ‘sacred footprint’, identifies the statutory functions the MÄori Heritage Council works within under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act (2014), the role of the Council, the value of MÄori heritage, aspirations for MÄori heritage, the listing categories and other information.
"MÄori heritage is of value to not only MÄori, but to all New Zealanders," says Council chair, John Clarke.
"The Council believes that Tapuwae will help replace the sense of isolation of MÄori heritage as a sideline of this nation’s life, culture and consciousness by promoting an understanding of its value to all."
Mr Clarke (NgÄti Porou, NgÄpuhi) praised the work of the current, highly-experienced Council comprising Deputy Chair Naida Glavish (NgÄti WhÄtua), TÄ Pita Sharples (NgÄti Kahungunu), Kim Ngarimu (NgÄti Porou), Antoine Coffin (NgÄti Ranginui, NgÄi Te Rangi), Wayne Marriott (NgÄti PÄkehÄ), Patrick McGarvey (TÅ«hoe) and Richard Bradley (Rangitaane ki Wairau) and the input from former Council members and Heritage New Zealand Tira staff for developing Tapuwae.
"The MÄori Heritage Council’s role is critical to Heritage New Zealand’s positive engagement with iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau," says John.
"Tapuwae articulates a clear vision for how that can be achieved, with Te Tiriti o Waitangi being the foundation document for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga to work from. The Council believes MÄori heritage places are taonga as expressed in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.
"As the introduction in Tapuwae says, MÄori heritage is New Zealand’s heritage. Heritage New Zealand offers Tapuwae as a contribution to this country’s developing sense of nationhood that takes pride in its indigenous heritage and associated value systems."
With Tapuwae, the MÄori Heritage Council seeks to:
Support kaitiakianga by whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi with respect to their heritage places
Increase the value all New Zealanders ascribe on MÄori heritage places so that it is regarded as a taonga (treasure) of the nation
Protect and enhance places of MÄori heritage
Develop an understanding of how MÄori heritage places can contribute to health, well-being, culture and identity.
The first vision document was released in 2010 and developed by former members of the MÄori Heritage Council including Sir Tumu Te Heuheu (Chair), Dr Charles Royal, Michael Spedding, Waka Vercoe, Dr Merata Kawharu, Gerard O’Regan, Dr Apirana Mahuika, Manos Nathan, Jamie Tuuta, Che Wilson and Dr Harry Allen.
Tapuwae is available to read and download from www.heritage.org.nz.
