Tapuwae promotes value of Maori heritage to all

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 09:32

Promoting the value of MÄori heritage to all New Zealanders is a key message in the publication of Tapuwae by Heritage New Zealand’s MÄori Heritage Council released today.

Tapuwae, which means ‘sacred footprint’, identifies the statutory functions the MÄori Heritage Council works within under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act (2014), the role of the Council, the value of MÄori heritage, aspirations for MÄori heritage, the listing categories and other information.

"MÄori heritage is of value to not only MÄori, but to all New Zealanders," says Council chair, John Clarke.

"The Council believes that Tapuwae will help replace the sense of isolation of MÄori heritage as a sideline of this nation’s life, culture and consciousness by promoting an understanding of its value to all."

Mr Clarke (NgÄti Porou, NgÄpuhi) praised the work of the current, highly-experienced Council comprising Deputy Chair Naida Glavish (NgÄti WhÄtua), TÄ Pita Sharples (NgÄti Kahungunu), Kim Ngarimu (NgÄti Porou), Antoine Coffin (NgÄti Ranginui, NgÄi Te Rangi), Wayne Marriott (NgÄti PÄkehÄ), Patrick McGarvey (TÅ«hoe) and Richard Bradley (Rangitaane ki Wairau) and the input from former Council members and Heritage New Zealand Tira staff for developing Tapuwae.

"The MÄori Heritage Council’s role is critical to Heritage New Zealand’s positive engagement with iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau," says John.

"Tapuwae articulates a clear vision for how that can be achieved, with Te Tiriti o Waitangi being the foundation document for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga to work from. The Council believes MÄori heritage places are taonga as expressed in Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

"As the introduction in Tapuwae says, MÄori heritage is New Zealand’s heritage. Heritage New Zealand offers Tapuwae as a contribution to this country’s developing sense of nationhood that takes pride in its indigenous heritage and associated value systems."

With Tapuwae, the MÄori Heritage Council seeks to:

Support kaitiakianga by whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi with respect to their heritage places

Increase the value all New Zealanders ascribe on MÄori heritage places so that it is regarded as a taonga (treasure) of the nation

Protect and enhance places of MÄori heritage

Develop an understanding of how MÄori heritage places can contribute to health, well-being, culture and identity.

The first vision document was released in 2010 and developed by former members of the MÄori Heritage Council including Sir Tumu Te Heuheu (Chair), Dr Charles Royal, Michael Spedding, Waka Vercoe, Dr Merata Kawharu, Gerard O’Regan, Dr Apirana Mahuika, Manos Nathan, Jamie Tuuta, Che Wilson and Dr Harry Allen.

Tapuwae is available to read and download from www.heritage.org.nz.