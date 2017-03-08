Coromandel weather update

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 09:47

Here's an update on some water, power and rubbish collection issues.

1. PURIRI is experiencing low pressure and our contractors are checking the pump station but there could be difficulty with access due to the high stream levels. to filters blocked at our station.

2. MATATOKI has water and system is currently coping.

3. OMAHU we are also checking low pressure.

Due to power outages and heavy rain some of the pump stations at our waste water treatment plants are under pressure and we're asking people not to flush toilets if they can help it in Tairua, Pauanui, Onemana and Whangamata .

Meanwhile our rubbish collection trucks are unable to get to Coromandel Town and surrounds, as well as Thames and Thames Coast and Manaia due to flooding so expect that your rubbish may not get collected today. If that is the case we will arrange another pick up as soon as possible.

Refuse Transfer Stations at Whangamata and Pauanui are closed today due to flooding as well.

Civil Defence centres are on standby to accommodate people needing assistance if required at the Whangamata Hall and the Pauanui Community Centre.

State Highway 25 is closed in several places:

- State Highway 25 Kopu to Thames. Closed because of flooding.

- State Highway 25 Whiritoa closed due to a slip.

- State Highway 25 Tairua is closed between Tairua and State Highway 25a.

People should avoid all non-essential travel in the Coromandel.

We are asking schools to post on our Facebook page whether they will be closing today and/or whether their school bus service is running this afternoon.

www.facebook.com/ThamesCoromandelDistrictCouncil,

For more news about power outages click here.

For news on State Highways click here