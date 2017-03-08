Road weather warning for Coromandel

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 10:25

Due to the heavy rain and ongoing bad weather, Waikato Police are urging people to avoid any unnecessary travel around the Coromandel Peninsula today.

Senior Sergeant Dean Anderson from Waikato District Command Centre says several main roads are already water-logged or flooded and the area is effectively cut off.

"More rain is forecast for the rest of the day and high tide is still to come.

The situation is just going to get worse.

"Anyone who doesn’t need to travel is asked to stay away.

We’re getting reports of people driving to see the flooding and getting caught out.

It’s not worth the risk.

"If you do need to travel, please be careful.

Check your route before you head out, drive to the conditions and allow extra time for your journeys."

You can get the latest on the road conditions and closures from NZTA online at http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/3 or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).