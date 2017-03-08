Help shape the future at the Community Day

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 10:45

Everyone in Christchurch is invited to help shape the future at the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor Community Day.

This year will see a plan prepared for the regeneration of former red zone land from Avonside to Bexley and Richmond to New Brighton, says Regenerate Christchurch’s Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta.

"Come and help shape the largest regeneration opportunity in New Zealand's history.

"The ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor connects land and water, our city and the sea, people and communities, our past and our future.

"We’re inviting everyone to journey through an interactive experience to learn about the land and river, and then share their thoughts on how this area could shape an exciting future for Christchurch."

The Community Day is on Saturday 25 March from 10am to 3pm at Haeata Community Campus, 240 Breezes Rd, Wainoni.

"We’re asking people the questions we need to answer as a community. What is the greatest contribution this land could make to Christchurch and New Zealand? What does Christchurch need now and in the future and how could the ÅtÄkaro Avon River Corridor help meet those needs?

"As we’re creating a legacy for the future, we will have special opportunities for kids to join in and share their views too."

Free guided bus tours of the red zone are on offer, as well as fun, family activities including a sausage sizzle, face painting and a bouncy castle. Onsite parking is available.

More information is available at engage.regeneratechristchurch.nz.