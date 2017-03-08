Canterbury and Kaikoura highways update following crashes and wet weather

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 10:38

State Highway 1 is closed south of Kaikoura between Peketa and Goose Bay due to the wet weather and rockfalls in several places. Drivers wanting to head to or from Kaikoura should use the Inland Road (Route 70) via Waiau. The aim is to reopen to daytime traffic on Thursday however, we will update mid this afternoon. The normal open hours for the highway are 6 am to 8 pm daily.

Rockfall on State Highway 1, between Peketa and Goose Bay, with recent wet weather.

- The Shenandoah Highway (State Highway 65) opened to one lane with a stop/go in place before 9 am following an early morning truck crash near Maruia.

- A crash on State Highway 7 (Lewis Pass) has reduced the road to one lane about 15km west of the Hanmer Springs turn-off. Drivers are advised to take extra care and build in extra time to the journey today, says Lee Wright, Transport Agency Journey Manager.