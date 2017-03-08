SH1 now open at Hikurangi south of Whangarei

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 11:40

SH1 has now reopened after a crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of SH1 and Jordan Valley Roads in Hikurangi, just south of Whangarei.

The crash which involved two trucks and two cars blocked both lanes on SH1 from 8.20am this morning and diversions have been in place.

Police and other emergency services have been working to clear the area which involved the removal of a heavy truck and trailer unit, another truck and two cars.

Police advise motorists to take care gvien the ongoing weather conditions across much of the North Island.