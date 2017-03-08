Assault: Car seen on Great North Road a vehicle of interest

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 12:15

Police investigating the assault of a woman in a Riverhead quarry just over a week ago continue to make progress on the case.

Yesterday afternoon, a photo was released of a silver/grey car turning right from Bond Street into New North Road.

Further investigation has determined that the car in that image is not a Ford Mondeo.

It has now been established that this is not a vehicle of interest and this car has been ruled out.

However, a further development has since occurred.

Detectives have located several pieces of CCTV footage from the area at the time the victim was walking along Great North Road.

This footage, taken from three different locations in that area and reviewed at length, shows what is believed to be a Ford Mondeo car in a silver/grey colour.

This car is seen travelling on Great North Road at the time the victim is believed to have been outside PitStop, on Great North Road .

The car turns into McKelvie Street, but less than a minute later, the car has turned around and has come back out of McKelvie street and back onto Great North Road.

It is then picked up on another camera minutes later, turning left off Great North Road into Bond Street.

Detectives have established that this car has then crossed New North Road and travelled onto Sandringham Road.

"We are continuing to make solid progress, and we have what we believe is a Ford Mondeo picked up on several cameras at the time the victim was walking down Great North Road.

This car has then travelled onto Sandringham Road.

We are now focussing our efforts on tracking the most likely route that this car has taken from Sandringham Road" says Det Snr Sgt Kim Libby.

"Our enquiries also continue into the "Stanley" glove that was found at the scene.

We are working with the suppliers and are very grateful for their continuing assistance" he says.

"We continue to receive calls to the 0800 605 506 number from members of the public and we’re continuing to work our way through this information" he says.

There are now more than thirty officers working on the case.

"We are determined to catch this person and we are doing everything we can to do this, please - if you know anything at all, please call us as soon as possible.

This is a very nasty attack and we need to stop this man" says Detective Senior Sergeant Libby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the enquiry team on 0800 605 506.

Anonymous information can also be given to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.