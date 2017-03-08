Kids evacuated Hunua Falls Camp

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 12:00

An evacuation of the Hunua Falls Camp at Falls Road, Hunua, is currently underway.

Access to the camp was blocked by a fallen tree and flooding on Falls Road and this is currently being cleared.

The 150 children at the camp were on a school trip, and were due to leave the camp tomorrow, are all safe and well, and emergency services are leading the evacuation with military support.

The children will be transported to Hunua School, and from there they will be taken back to their school via organised transport.

Earlier today the YMCA Camp Adair was evacuated to Hunua School and now all Camp Adair children have returned home (or to their schools).