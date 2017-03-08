Flooding affecting telco services in upper North Island

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 12:40

Flooding in the upper North Island is affecting about 1800 customers on the Chorus network.

Due to a power outage in the Whangamata area about 12 cabinets are currently not providing services. There is also some damage to fibre backhaul north of Whangamata.

Chorus apologises to customers if they have lost services. Chorus is working with its service companies in the region to repair the fibre backhaul and also deploy generators to affected cabinets as quickly as possible, but this work may be hampered by road closures.