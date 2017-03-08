Lyttelton Library and Customer Services to reopen

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 13:12

The Lyttelton community is welcoming two popular Christchurch City Council facilities coming under one roof, with the grand opening of the Lyttelton Library and Customer Services on Monday 13 March 2017

The opening follows 12 months of repair, refurbishment and strengthening work on the library building at 18 Canterbury Street, which had suffered earthquake damage. Lyttelton's Customer Service Desk, which is currently serving the community from a temporary home at 15 London Street, will now be permanently located in this community facility.

A temporary library had been operating out of Lyttelton’s Trinity Hall during the repairs as a result of a community partnership with the Council. The previous service centre building at 33 London Street was demolished in 2014 after sustaining significant damage in the 2011 earthquake.

The Library and Customer Service Desk will be open Monday-Friday 10am-6pm, and the Library is open for an additional day on Saturdays from 10am-1pm.

WHAT: Reopening of Lyttelton Library and Customer Services

WHEN: 9.30am, Monday 13 March 2017

WHERE: 18 Canterbury Street, Lyttelton

Please RSVP by 5pm Friday 10 March.