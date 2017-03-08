Massey ranked in 21 subjects in QS world rankings

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 13:26

Massey University has been ranked in 21 subject areas - six more than last year - in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas says she is delighted with the result, announced today. Massey now has five subject areas ranked in the world's top 100 by QS - two more than before. They are: agriculture and forestry, art and design, development studies, nursing, and veterinary science.

Two subjects are ranked in the top 50. In veterinary science Massey is ranked 23rd in the world this year, up from 25th last year; in agriculture and forestry it is ranked 27th, up from 30th.

"To be ranked in the top 100 universities in the world for any subject is a significant achievement; to have five subject areas ranked is outstanding," Professor Thomas says. "This confirms our pursuit of excellence in teaching excellence and world-class research outputs.

"New Zealand universities are all ranked overall in the top 3 per cent of tertiary institutions worldwide, which is something as a nation we can be extremely proud of. For me it is extremely pleasing that we now have two subject areas - art and design and development studies - not only ranked for the first time by QS, but ranked in the top 100. This is an exceptional achievement by staff.

"Rankings are in many ways a measurement of investment and there are many other measures of quality such as teaching excellence, research performance, student satisfaction, community engagement and graduate employability, all of which are Massey strengths."

Massey is one of only two New Zealand universities that QS recently ranked in its top 300 in the world for graduate employability.

QS subject rankings go to 500. The other 16 ranked for 2017 are: linguistics, computer science and information systems, chemical engineering, electrical engineering, biological sciences, psychology, chemistry, geography, environmental sciences, mathematics, accounting and finance, business and management studies, education, economics and econometrics, sociology, and statistics and operational research.