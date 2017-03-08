Auckland Civil Defence flooding update

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 13:52

It’s been a busy 12 hours for Auckland Civil Defence, emergency services and other agencies responding to flooding, slips and evacuation needs in the south eastern part of the region. The following is an update on the response so far.

Roading

Several roads remain closed due to flooding, slips and fallen trees, specifically in the Kawakawa Bay and Clevedon areas. Emergency services and Auckland Transport are working to assess and clear these roads as quickly as possible, however some areas may be affect for days to come. The attached map shows the extent of the Maraetai, Kawakawa Bay and Clevedon closures.

Debris and flooding will be affecting other local roads and people are urged to drive with extreme care. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

Regional parks closed

Due to heavy flooding, five Auckland regional parks have been closed and park campers have been relocated to higher ground.

- Tapapakanga Regional Park - major slips and flooding

- Hunua Ranges Regional Park (including Hunua Falls, Wairoa and Moumoukai valleys) - major slips, limited road access and flooding

- Waitawa Regional Park - major slips and flooding

- Duder Regional Park

- Waharau Regional Park

There is no public access allowed at these parks until further notice. Engineers will assess tracks, bridges and slips both in and around these parks once the weather subsides.

Stormwater and flooding

The council’s contact centre has taken more than 150 emergency requests that cover everything from blocked drains and manholes, flooded and blocked watercourses and streams, and rising water levels that could cause harm.

Some of these will be immediately resolved by emergency services and others referred on to the council’s contractors.

The council has also had more than 50 reports of road flooding in the south and central area and around 20 house flooding incidents reported.

Camp evacuations

YMCA Camp Adair -upwards of 200 children and adults were earlier evacuated from YMCA Camp Adair in the Hunua Ranges.

Those stranded were evacuated by bus from Camp Adair to a community-led centre at Hunua School. All Camp Adair children are now either back at school or at home.

Hunua Falls Camp - evacuation of around 150 children from Hunua Falls Camp on Falls Road, Hunua is now complete and the children are now at Hunua School awaiting collection for their journey home. Access to the camp had been blocked by a fallen tree and flooding on the road. This was cleared by emergency services and the military.

Tapapakanga Regional Park campground - 30 campers have been evacuated to Orere Point where they are being looked after by the local community. They will remain at Orere Point until local roads into the area have reopened. The group has been overwhelmed by the hospitality of the local community.

Ongoing weather conditions

The severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted and the worst weather appears to be over for today. Metservice is expecting further bursts of heavy rain from Friday through to Sunday. This may lead to additional localised flooding, slips and debris on roads.

Auckland Civil Defence recommends keeping a close eye on stock and moving animals to higher ground in areas prone to flooding.