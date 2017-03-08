Willow Street or Cliff Road for Museum Location

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 13:55

The City Transformation Committee yesterday resolved that the site options for a museum be restricted to 91 Willow Street and the Cliff Road site.

The committee will now recommend the criteria and analysis to determine the location and site for a museum, city library and new performance venue to the soon-to-be-appointed Heart of the City Technical Advisory Group.

The criteria for selecting a preferred site would be guided by its potential to contribute to the Heart of the City Programme objectives, city-making qualities, technical analysis, cultural and spiritual assessment and the total visitor experience - the type of experience that will make visitors come back again and again, and recommend the museum to others. The future museum location would also depend on whether Council wishes to pursue the option of a joint library and museum, and agreeing the masterplan for the Willow Street site.

Willow Street and Cliff Road are the only two sites that remain available of the four shortlisted preferred sites when comprehensive work was carried out on the preferred location for a museum in 2005.

The Committee agreed that 91 Willow Street is the preferred location for a new performance venue and that, in the event Council decides to retain the current library building for the long term, other location options be contained to the city centre.

City Transformation Committee Chair Larry Baldock was supportive of cultural facilities in the city centre.

"New, modern, purpose-built cultural facilities in the heart of our city would ultimately encourage more people to visit the city centre and stay longer. "We will involve and engage the community throughout the project so they can help shape the cultural facilities that they want for their city. At the same time, we are keen to build on the past work that was carried out several years ago on the museum, rather than start from scratch."

Many submitters to the Proposed Long Term Plan Amendment 2015-25 identified a museum, library and performance venue as the key elements in achieving a vibrant, safe and successful city centre.