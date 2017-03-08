One deceased in Ashhurst crash

|
One person has died as a result of a single vehicle crash in Ashhurst, northeast of Palmerston North.
The collision between the vehicle and a power pole occurred just before 11:50am today on Colyton Road.
The sole occupant of the vehicle has died at the scene.
There are diversions in place as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
