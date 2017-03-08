Police appeal over Selwyn sex attack

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 14:07

Canterbury Police are investigating a sexual assault on a 48-year-old woman as she walked home from a concert at Lincoln Event Centre in Selwyn, on Saturday 4 March 2017.

Detective Sergeant Phil Sparks, of Christchurch Police, said: "She left the concert on her own at approximately 6.30pm and walked along Meijer Drive onto North Belt.

It is in this vicinity that she was grabbed from behind and pushed a short distance off the road to where she was attacked."

During the attack the victim lost a fine gold chain bracelet with a heart-shaped gold locket.

The locket has a small diamond on one side and a keyhole on the other.

"This attack occurred between 6.30pm and 8pm which means that it was still daylight and members of the public may have seen something that can assist in identifying the attacker," said Detective Sergeant Sparks.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the victim leaving the concert.

She is of thin build with a dark bob haircut, and was wearing a black straw hat, a light grey dress, brown leather boots, a denim jacket and carrying two small backpacks when she left the venue.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw an interaction between a man and a woman fitting the victim’s description within the vicinity of the Lincoln Events Centre, North Belt and the surrounding area; or who finds a bracelet on a roadside or in any front yards in the vicinity of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canterbury Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.