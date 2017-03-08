New Restorative Justice Coordinator for the Wairarapa

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 14:22

Wairarapa’s new Restorative Justice Coordinator, Barbara Jones, says the out-of-court process can help the victims of crime find peace and give offenders the opportunity to truly take responsibility for their actions.

Family Works Wairarapa, in partnership with NgÄti Kahungunu iwi, holds the Restorative Justice contract with the Masterton District Court.

Barbara, who has an extensive working background in social work, working for a range of organisations including Youth Justice, says restorative justices involves the victim, the offender and trained facilitators meeting to talk about the harm caused and how it can be put right.

"The aim of Restorative Justice is to help restore balance by giving victims a voice and the chance to tell the offender directly how their actions have impacted on other people," says Barbara.

Restorative Justice differs from the court process because it is victim-led, while the court process tends to focus on the offender, Barbara explains.

"For the person affected by a crime it’s an opportunity to be heard, to have their questions answered and have some say in how that can be put right. For many, it gives them more of a sense of control over the process and it ‘de-victimises’ them in a way because it puts the power back in their hands."

For the offender, Restorative Justice can be a real eye opener.

"It’s an opportunity for the offender to take full responsibility for what they have done by sitting face-to-face with the person they’ve hurt. They hear how their actions have affected the person and how they can repair the damage they’ve caused. It’s very powerful."

Many victims that have taken part in the Restorative Justice process have said they felt like a weight was lifted off their shoulders, Barbara explains.

"They found closure by having the opportunity to express themselves and confront the offender in a safe and controlled environment."

Family Works Wairarapa provides a range of services for children, young people and families including social work, counselling, dispute resolution and parenting advice and education.

Based at Turret House, 42 Fox Street in Featherston, people can find out more about the Restorative Justice process or Family Works’ other services by calling 06 308 8028 or visiting www.familyworkscentral.org.nz. Ends.