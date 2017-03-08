Arrest and court appearance following Wyndham assault

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 15:45

Two local Wyndham men appeared in Invercargill District Court on Tuesday 7 March following an assault over the weekend.

The two men, one aged 22 and the other 23, are alleged to have assaulted another man while they were travelling in a Wyndham hotel courtesy van in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 5 March.

The victim of the assault suffered facial injuries and was treated at Southland Hospital.

The two alleged offenders have been jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The pair were remanded on bail when they appeared in court earlier this week.

"Police believe this was an isolated incident and we would like to thank the community for their help in bringing this investigation to a speedy resolution," said Acting Detective Sergeant Scott Mackenzie.