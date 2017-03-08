Invercargill Police investigating suspicious house fire

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 16:25

Invercargill Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a residential address in Ettrick Street, Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to the house at about 8pm on Monday 6 March 2017.

The house was unoccupied at the time and no-one was injured.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Conon Street or Ettrick Street area at the time of the fire.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Don Ward at Invercargill Police on 03 211 0500.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.