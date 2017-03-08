Police looking for missing Whanganui boy

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 16:35

Central District Police are looking to help from the public to locate missing 12-year-old Whanganui boy Keanu Ranginui.

Keanu has been missing since around 9pm on Saturday 4 March and is believed to be in the Whanganui area.

Police have made inquiries in the area and with Keanu’s friends however these have been unsuccessful.

Keanu is about 140cm tall and was last seen wearing a black hoody, grey shorts, blue NY cap, and no footwear.

He has straight brown hair and wears prescription glasses with blue frames.

Anyone who sees Keanu or knows of his whereabouts should contact their local Police Station.