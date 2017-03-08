Heritage scholarship available

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 16:43

A scholarship established by Waikato-Tainui for Maori wanting to pursue a career in archaeology is being offered again this year.

Applications for the Waikato-Tainui and NZ Transport Agency Heritage Protection Scholarship are open for registered Waikato-Tainui tribal members wanting to undertake graduate or post-graduate archaeology study at either the University of Auckland or University of Otago.

First semester applications for the scholarship close on 31 March.

"The heritage protection scholarship is a great initiative that aims to build the skills of Waikato-Tainui in the fields of heritage planning and archaeology," says Heritage New Zealand’s Maori Heritage Researcher Makere Rika-Heke who has iwi affiliations to Waikato-Tainui, Pare Hauraki, Parininihi Ki Waitotara and Ngapuhi.

"Over the years there has been a growing recognition that there is a strong need for Maori input into and participation in archaeology, and the scholarship is a move to address that need."

Makere has a Masters degree in archaeology and has worked in the fields of archaeology and heritage for over a decade. She has also been involved in Waikato-Tainui think tanks with other rangatahi who have shared insights from a diverse range of skill-sets and disciplines.

"Increasingly, Maori are seeing the benefit and merit of having iwi and hapu members equipped with skills in landscape science, archaeology and heritage management," she says.

The Waikato-Tainui and NZ Transport Agency Heritage Protection Scholarship is administered by Waikato-Tainui. The same scholarship is also offered to students commencing their archaeology study in Semester 2. Applications for the Semester 2 scholarship closes on 31 July.

For more information on the Waikato-Tainui and NZ Transport Agency Heritage Protection Scholarship: www.waikatotainui.com/opportunities/education-grants-scholarships/