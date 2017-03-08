Upper North Island flooding - impact on Chorus services

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 16:56

Flooding in the upper North Island is affecting more than 2300 customers on the Chorus network.

Power outages and a fibre cut in the Whangamata area has left about 12 Chorus cabinets without service in the region.

Power outages are also affecting the Chorus network in some parts of Auckland. About 300 customers are without service in Howick and a further 180 customers in St Helliers. There are also customers in Hunua without service but Chorus has not yet been able to determine exactly how many due to road closures.

Chorus’ service companies are deploying generators as quickly as they can to the affected areas and repairing damaged fibre cables but this work is being hindered by road closures and surface flooding.