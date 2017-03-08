Parts of State Highway 25, Coromandel to stay closed overnight

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 18:34

The NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 25 near Whangamata, Whiritoa and Tairua will stay closed overnight and much of tomorrow while flooding and slips are cleared.

The Transport Agency’s Regional Performance Manager Karen Boyt says people should continue to check our travel website before leaving for their journey and report any flooding to our 0800 number.

"We still need people to check their journeys before they leave and take extra care when they are on the roads in the Coromandel.

"We will assess things again in the morning but we are expecting there will still be some closures that will be in place until tomorrow evening," Ms Boyt says.

The following roads are still affected:

- SH 25 (Whangamata) - Closed due to multiple large slips. Road not expected to re-open until 5pm tomorrow.

- SH 25 (Whiritoa)- Closed to the public because of multiple large slips. Emergency access is available for residents. Road not expected to re-open until 5pm tomorrow.

- SH25 (Tairua - Hikuai) - Closed due to flooding, expected to reopen 7am tomorrow.

Check the latest weather here: http://bit.ly/metservicenz