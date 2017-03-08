A Strike Four player from Tuakau wins $300,000

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 20:30

One lucky Strike player from Tuakau will be over the moon after winning $300,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Tuakau Food Market in Tuakau.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be an estimated $100,000 on Saturday.

