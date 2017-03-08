PM opens Victoria Business School development

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 21:05

Prime Minister Bill English today opened the new annexe to Victoria University of Wellington’s Business School in Rutherford House on the University’s Pipitea campus, across the road from Parliament.

The opening of the six-floor annexe marks the end of a two-year refurbishment of Rutherford House, which has also seen the construction of a new library and the redevelopment of the ground and mezzanine floors.

The new areas have learning and teaching spaces and are a focal point for engaging with surrounding business and government communities.

Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford says the $38 million investment is part of the University’s approach to providing a student experience that is second to none, while accommodating the University’s vigorous growth.

Professor Guilford said the Rutherford House refurbishment creates modern facilities, which are in keeping with the high standing of Victoria Business School (VBS).

"Under the superb leadership of Professor Bob Buckle, VBS has become one of an elite group of commerce faculties worldwide to achieve the highly sought after ‘Triple Crown’ of international commerce accreditations.

"As a capital city business school focussing on not only the ‘business of business’ but also the ‘business of government’, VBS has carved out a distinctive position amongst the world’s best business schools.

"Developments like Rutherford House-in the heart of Wellington’s legal, government and business district-also enhance our engagement with the capital city, helping us to make the best use of the fertile interface between town, gown and Crown or, put another way, the interface of business, innovation and public policy," Professor Guilford says.