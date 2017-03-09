Canterbury to get rain this weekend

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 08:40

WeatherWatch.co.nz is tracking potential rainmakers for the drought affected region of Canterbury and we have some positive news as the North Island's rain looks set to slide south for a time.

On Saturday rain will slide southwards down Canterbury into a southerly wind. Rain is expected to set in across the region with a mix of light and moderate falls, before easing in the south later.

On Sunday an area of showers, or a small area of rain, will be hovering around northern Canterbury to Christchurch.

Over the weekend Canterbury could get totals anywhere from 15mm to 40mm, maybe more in some pockets.

Monday sees the North Island low potentially push more rain into Canterbury on a sou'easter with remaining rain or showers clearing on Tuesday.

The rain will be less of a 'sure thing' the further south you go.

Keep an eye on our rain maps and NEW hourly forecasts across our Canterbury locations to get a better idea of how things are shaping up and if it might benefit you.

This won't end the drought but it will be helpful to many.

- Image / 1pm Saturday rain forecast map

- WeatherWatch.co.nz