Hina Hina Bridge strengthening work to go ahead

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 09:08

Work to strengthen the Hina Hina Bridge, making it suitable for heavy vehicles again, will go ahead after the NZ Transport Agency approved a budget of $1.13m for the project.

Located in the Catlins, the Hina Hina Bridge has deteriorated over a number of years and has had severe weight restrictions in place for safety reasons.

Locally, the bridge is considered to be a critical link to Jack’s Bay.

Council included funds in its 2016/17 budget for the strengthening work, but this was subject to NZ Transport Agency approval.

This approval has now been received meaning Council will fund 41% of the $1.13m and the NZ Transport Agency will fund 59%.

Once the strengthening is completed, the bridge will be open to vehicles weighing up to 44 tonnes, so emergency service vehicles, general farming traffic, locals and tourists will all be able to use the bridge again.

The amount of work required to bring the bridge up to standard is significant and will mean bridge closures.

However, the timeframe for these won’t be known until the tender for the work is successfully secured and a project plan put in place. Tenders close on 27 March 2017.

Council is pleased this project is going ahead and believes it will secure a long term connection to Jack’s Bay and the community there.