Vet nurses to get recognition where it’s due

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 09:39

Experienced veterinary nurses without a formal qualification now have the opportunity to gain one based on their knowledge in the field.

Otago Polytechnic ‘s Capable NZ is now offering the New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology (Veterinary Nurse Assistant). Veterinary nurses with more than five years’ experience can apply. Their previous experience will be robustly investigated, and if their knowledge is at a high enough level, they can sign up for this alternative pathway of study.

Francesca Brown, Programme Leader for School of Veterinary Nursing, says the process recognises their input into the industry and their job.

"It shows that they have reached a certain level of knowledge, and their work-based learning is valued."

Applicants will still be expected to study - to fill in any learning gaps, and they will need to showcase their learning through case studies. This allows them to graduate with the most up-to-date qualifications.

"Now that voluntary regulation is here for the allied veterinary professional industry, veterinary nurses are realising they need qualifications for their role. This is one way experienced practitioners can gain a formal qualification without having to start from the very beginning" says Ms Brown.