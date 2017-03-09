Crash near Haast

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash between Pleasant Flat and Clarke Bluff, inland from Haast.
A car has gone down a bank.
Two helicopters have been sent to the scene.
One person is trapped and a number of people have been injured.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.