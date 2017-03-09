Update to Haast crash

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 10:05

Three people have been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash between Pleasant Flat and Clarke Bluff, inland from Haast.

The vehicle had gone down a bank.

It is being towed out.

Two helicopters were sent to the scene.

Two people were airlifted to hospital in Dunedin. One person was airlifted to hospital in Queenstown.

The road, which was down to one lane, will fully reopen shortly.

Contractors are cleaning up the scene.

Police will continue to make enquiries regarding the crash.